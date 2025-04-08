Inaugural Ceremony Of 'Youth Engagement And Empowerment Initiative' Held At UE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The inaugural ceremony of the Youth Engagement and Empowerment Initiative (YEEI) was held at the main Township campus of the University of Education (UE), Lahore, in collaboration with the University of Warwick (UK).
The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, while Dr. Moeed W. Yousaf, Vice Chancellor of Beaconhouse National University, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Launched in 2023 with the support of the Warwick Institute of Engagement, the initiative has already made a significant impact by training 25 exceptional individuals, selected from over 517 applicants, in global citizenship, digital literacy, and transferable skills. Building on the success of its pilot phase, YEEI has now expanded to include 28 more participants, with a strong focus on youth from underprivileged areas beyond Lahore. The project aims to bridge the opportunity gap by equipping the next generation with critical 21st-century competencies essential for global engagement and employment.
UE Associate Professor Dr. Naima Qureshi, the Project Lead in Pakistan, highlighted the importance of inclusivity and outreach in this new phase. “We believe in the transformative power of education and mentorship. This expansion marks a shift, reaching beyond urban centers to empower youth in often-overlooked regions,” she stated.
The 2025 phase of the initiative continues to build a dynamic ecosystem through institutional collaboration and community engagement.
Partner institutions include the Academic Leaders Innovation Forum, University of Education Lahore, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore school of Economics (LSE), The Book Studio, University of Sargodha, University of Chakwal, Namal University Mianwali, and Grand Asia University Sialkot. This growing alliance provides a robust platform for experiential learning, leadership development, and tangible social impact.
In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry reaffirmed the University of Education’s commitment to youth empowerment. “Equipping our youth with future-ready skills remains a top priority. We are proud to support initiatives that promote innovation, leadership, and inclusive growth,” he said.
Dr. Moeed W. Yousaf stressed the importance of shifting from traditional education to skills-based training, calling for increased collaboration between universities to achieve this goal.
Dr. Freeha Azmat, the Project Lead from the University of Warwick, emphasized the broader vision of the program, stating, “We are nurturing a generation of globally aware, socially responsible leaders. This initiative is not only about skills—it’s about ensuring inclusion, equity, and opportunity for every young person.”
In the end, a panel discussion was also conducted with the participation of Ms. Arooj Khaliq, Dr. Naima Qureshi, Ms. Farah, Prof. Rukhsana Zia, Dr. Moeed Yousaf, and Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry.
