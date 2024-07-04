Inaugural ceremony to introduce new subjects held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) An inaugural ceremony of the new subjects introduced at secondary and higher secondary education levels was arranged by the Ministry of Federal Education and professional Training on Thursday on the completion of the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP).

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training, Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani said that the National Curriculum Council Secretariat has performed its role well for the preparation and distribution of model textbooks and has been instrumental in formulating Pakistan's national curriculum.

Mohiuddin Wani said,"I am happy that the purpose for which this project was launched in 2016 has been successfully completed”.

He appreciated the efforts of the National Curriculum Council for coordination among the federal units. He expressed satisfaction over the completion of the National Curriculum of Pakistan and appreciated the role of the representatives of the provincial governments in upholding the goal of quality education for all children of the nation by advancing international standards in Curriculum reforms.

He said that the preparation of Pakistan's National Curriculum was a nationwide collaborative process, in which provincial experts played an active role and their feedback was gathered through a comprehensive process.

He appreciated the hard work of Director NCC Secretariat, Dr Shafqat Ali Janjua and his team for achieving this milestone and hoped that the following steps would also reach a fruitful end.

He said that the National Curriculum Council has introduced many new subjects for the first time in the history of Pakistan which were the need of the hour.

In order to maintain the quality of education for the youth, 24 subjects of technical education, including several courses like welding, motor winding, computer application, plumbing, automation, entrepreneurship and food processing have been introduced.

The federal secretary said that for the sake of religious freedom and rights of minorities, it was a difficult task for the National Curriculum Council to formulate the curriculum from Grade 1-12 for the first seven minorities in Pakistan i.e - Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism,

Kalasha, Badmat, Bhai, and Zoroastrianism. He said that the addition of 48 new subjects at SSC and HSSC level is also a welcoming initiative, which includes courses such as model drawing, fine art, art and design, home nursing and nutrition etc .

In this regard, Director National Curriculum Council Secretary Dr Shafqat Ali Janjua thanked the guests at the National Curriculum Council ceremony and gave a detailed briefing based on the ongoing and completed works. The ceremony was attended by heads of educational and teaching institutions of Islamabad since this joining and on the occasion, Director General Federal Directorate of Education, and Director General Cantt and Garrison also spoke and appreciated the efforts of the National Curriculum Council.

The speakers in their address said that the Secretary Federal Ministry of Education has been working hard to modernize the educational institutions of Islamabad since his joining.

The Education Secretary presented certificates and shields to the key performers during the preparation of the curriculum.