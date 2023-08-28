Open Menu

Inaugural Consignment From China To Afghanistan Under TIR Sets New Milestone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

An inaugural consignment of dry fruits sent from China to Afghanistan, transiting through Pakistan under the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) agreement, has set a new milestone in the realm of international collaboration and connectivity

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):An inaugural consignment of dry fruits sent from China to Afghanistan, transiting through Pakistan under the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) agreement, has set a new milestone in the realm of international collaboration and connectivity.

The event in this regard, held on Monday at Sost, was attended by key dignitaries, including the Director of Transit Trade Peshawar, the Deputy Commissioner of Hunza, and the Collector of Customs in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani, in a statement, said, "Today we celebrate the inaugural shipment from China to Afghanistan, facilitated through the vital route of Pakistan under TIR agreement via Sost Border.This event underscores the power of partnership, diplomacy, and shared aspirations for progress."He added "International trade through the Sost Dry Port is increasing day by day and this coincides with the start of international flights at Skardu."

