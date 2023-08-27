Inaugural meeting of Graveyard Development Committee held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The first meeting of the Graveyard Development and Facilitation Committee convened today at the H11 Graveyard, with Imran Ghaznavi leading as the chairperson.

This committee, composed of esteemed members including Imran Ghaznavi, Admiral Shahid Saeed, Advocate Tayyba Abbasi, and the Director of DMA, were to enhance the facilities available at Islamabad's graveyards, ensuring the highest level of convenience for the public, said a press release.

With a shared vision of raising graveyard facilities to international standards, the committee aims to create a transformative impact on these vital community spaces. The committee's approach prioritizes collaboration with both the community and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and partnership.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Chairman CDA for their instrumental role in establishing this committee, a testament to their unwavering dedication to this important initiative. This collaboration is poised to usher in a new era of enhanced services and facilities, making a positive difference in the lives of the citizens of Islamabad, the committee members said.

The inaugural meeting also included a touching moment as committee members paid a visit to the grave of late Arshad Sharif. As the committee begins its work, we invite the community to follow our progress closely and join us in celebrating the positive impact that this collaboration would bring.