Inaugural meeting of new BoGs HMC held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The inaugural meeting of new Board of Governors (BoGs) members of Hayatabad Medical Complex was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Ghalam Qadir Khan, the Chairman of the newly appointed Board of Governors, which was attended by Dr. Muhammad Ali Chohan, Professor Mahfooz Hussain, Advocate Akhtar Naveed, Delroz Khan, Retired Major General Taj-ul-Haq, and Advocate Haziq Ali Shah.

Chairman Ghulam Qadir Khan acknowledged the previous board's performance and emphasized the need to address patient care, treatment provisions, and swiftly resolve financial and administrative issues within the hospital.

The Chairman also provided insights into the accomplishments of the previous board, focusing on patient welfare and the efficient management of financial and administrative matters.

The Board pledged its commitment to providing quality healthcare services and promptly addressing challenges for the betterment of the community.

