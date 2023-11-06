PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Inaugural Ceremony of Dosti Peshawar women’s Literature Festival, 1st Edition held in District Assembly Hall here and brought together renowned poetesses, authors, readers and academicians for inspiring and empowering future generation.

Prof Dr Safia Ahmed (T.I), Vice Chancellor of Benazir University welcomes the Chief Guest Begum Chief Minister Dr Parveen Azam and Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali.

She in her speech spoke about the significance of women’s involvement and contribution to literature and the need to support and encourage gender equality in the field of literature.

She appreciated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University for holds and hosting first ever women’s Literature Festival.

Bushra Farrukh, first ptv announcer and chairperson of Karwan-e-Hawa said that women have always been an important part of literature.

One of the inspiring sessions in the festival was a success story shared by Neelum Afridi where she shared her thoughts about the need and importance of literature festival in contemporary era.

She encouraged others to pursue their dreams and face the hindrances coming across their literary journey.

Irfan Khan from Dosti foundation delivered a speech appreciating women in literary field as well as acknowledged the contribution of Dr Hamida Bibi, Tashfeen Zia, Dr Sumaira Gull, Sania Siraj, and the whole dedicated organizing team.

He further paid a gratitude to Governor Peshawar and Mayor Peshawar for their unconditional support for the conduction of women literature festival.

He believed that literature and education together will lead towards the path of better future.

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali congratulated Prof Dr Safia Ahmed (T.I) on conducting the first-ever women's literature festival as a Vice Chancellor of SBBWU.

He expressed the commitment of the government in balancing gender equality in multiple areas of society.

He emphasized on the importance of reading books and to use social media for the promotion of literature.

He conveyed his best wishes for the further conduction of the Festival till the 9th of November.

He believed that the Peshawar Women’s Literature Festival successfully combined literature with empowerment and this would be celebrated under the banner of a literature festival.

Dr. Parveen Azam Khan Begum Chief Minister thanked Prof. Dr Safia Ahmed (T.I) and the organizing team for making her a part of first-ever Women Literature Festival. She appreciated the role literature plays in society and how literature depicted the historical background of Peshawar its beautiful customs and culture.

The conclusion of the inaugural event was done by distributing shields and souvenirs among the guests and participants.

All the organizers, co-organizers and facilitators were appreciated for their overwhelming commitment and support.

NCHD also played an integral role in the event as a sponsor.