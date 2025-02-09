Open Menu

Inaugural Session Of AMAN Dialogue 2025 Held In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Inaugural session of AMAN dialogue 2025 held in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The two-day AMAN Dialogue, a maiden event conducted as an adjunct to Exercise AMAN 2025, commenced at Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi.

The dialogue, organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Navy, has brought together Chiefs/Heads of Navies, Maritime Organizations, and renowned academicians from around the globe, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

Naval inaugural session was attended by the Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, as the Chief Guest.

In his welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff underscored the significance of the AMAN Dialogue and emphasized the need for sharing experiences among maritime nations to formulate actionable strategies for countering emerging maritime threats.

Delivering the keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed applauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting a collaborative approach to tackle complex maritime security challenges.

He also highlighted Navy’s contributions towards raising awareness about Blue Economy and supporting the socio-economic uplift of coastal communities at the national level.

Under the overarching theme, “Secure Seas, Prosperous Future,” the AMAN Dialogue features multiple panel discussions and deliberations by Chiefs of Navies and heads of delegations on a wide range of topics, including maritime security, maritime cooperation, blue economy, and the impact of technology on maritime security. The dialogue provides an exclusive platform for global naval leadership, supported by renowned academia, to devise strategies for a secure maritime future.

On the sidelines of the AMAN Dialogue, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, held interactive meetings with Heads of Navies and Coast Guards attending the event. These meetings focused on contemporary maritime issues, matters of mutual interest, and prospects for enhanced maritime collaboration.

Recent Stories

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

46 minutes ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

46 minutes ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

1 hour ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

1 hour ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

1 hour ago
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

1 hour ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan