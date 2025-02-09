Inaugural Session Of AMAN Dialogue-25 Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The two-day AMAN Dialogue, a maiden event conducted as an adjunct to Exercise AMAN 2025, commenced at Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi on Sunday. The dialogue, organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Navy, has brought together Chiefs/Heads of Navies, Maritime Organizations, and renowned academicians from around the globe. The inaugural session was attended by the Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, as the Chief Guest.
In his welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff underscored the significance of the AMAN Dialogue and emphasized the need for sharing experiences among maritime nations to formulate actionable strategies for countering emerging maritime threats.
Delivering the keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed applauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting a collaborative approach to tackle complex maritime security challenges. He also highlighted Navy’s contributions towards raising awareness about Blue Economy and supporting the socio-economic uplift of coastal communities at the national level.
Under the overarching theme, “Secure Seas, Prosperous Future,” the AMAN Dialogue features multiple panel discussions and deliberations by Chiefs of Navies and heads of delegations on a wide range of topics, including maritime security, maritime cooperation, blue economy, and the impact of technology on maritime security. The dialogue provides an exclusive platform for global naval leadership, supported by renowned academia, to devise strategies for a secure maritime future.
On the sidelines of the AMAN Dialogue, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, held interactive meetings with Heads of Navies and Coast Guards attending the event. These meetings focused on contemporary maritime issues, matters of mutual interest, and prospects for enhanced maritime collaboration.
