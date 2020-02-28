UrduPoint.com
Inaugural Session Of Pakistan- Kazakhstan Bilateral Political Consultations Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:19 PM

Inaugural session of Pakistan- Kazakhstan bilateral political consultations held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The inaugural session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Friday in which both the sides focused on boosting bilateral engagement in diverse areas.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led the Pakistan side while First Deputy Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev led the Kazakh side, a Foreign Office press release said.

The Bilateral Political Consultations is an important mechanism between the two foreign ministries to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues for future cooperation.

The consultations focused on boosting bilateral engagement in diverse areas such as commerce, banking, connectivity, education, people-to-people contacts, and security and defence. Importance of increased high-level contacts and parliamentary exchanges was underlined in this context.

The foreign secretary briefed the Kazakh side on the positive developments in the political and economic landscape of Pakistan, including the headway made in creation of an enabling business environment.

He also highlighted Pakistan's elevated credit ratings, stable economic outlook, and increasingly recognized potential in tourism and investments.

He apprised the Kazakh side of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the negative impact of India's belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions.

The foreign secretary stressed the need for the international community to play its role in facilitating peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

While exchanging views on regional and global developments, the foreign secretary underscored Pakistan's steadfast support for peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as for the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to pursue opportunities and possibilities for an enhanced and more substantive bilateral relationship.

It was decided to hold the next session of Bilateral Political Consultations in Nur-Sultan, the capital of the Kazakhstan, in 2021.

