ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The inaugural session of the three-day international conference “Maulana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan Bahoo – Messengers of Humanity, Peace, Love, and Tolerance” concluded on Tuesday.

The event was being organized in collaboration between MUSLIM Institute, Yunus Emre Institute, and the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

The inaugural session began with the recitation of the holy Quran, followed by the screening of a documentary highlighting the lives and teachings of Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo.

Speakers at the opening session emphasized that the teachings of Sufi saints and spiritual leaders were rooted in love, peace, tolerance, and compassion—values that were greatly needed in today’s polarized and divided world.

They stressed that even if people couldn't fully follow the spiritual path of the Sufis, adopting their social message of kindness and mutual respect could lead to more constructive discourse and improved social behavior.

Distinguished speakers included former Prime Minister and Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Speaker of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, and Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Prof.

Dr. Saleem Mazhar.

The speakers highlighted that the nations progressing in today’s world were those reconnecting with their roots and intellectual heritage.

They described Pakistan as a land of saints and mystics and suggested that embracing Sufi teachings could foster tolerance, harmony, and brotherhood in society, while also enhancing Pakistan’s soft image on the global stage.

They further emphasized the need for harmony and coordination among all sectors—politics, religion, judiciary, education, research, and culture—for sustainable national development.

Delegates from Afghanistan, Iran, Türkiye, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Canada, and other countries will participate in various sessions discussing the teachings and legacy of Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo.

The conference featured over 30 sessions, including Sufi poetry recitals, cultural and spiritual music performances, and scholarly discussions.

At the conclusion of the opening session, honorary shields were presented to esteemed guests, and translation services were provided for international participants.

The conference would continue until April 24.