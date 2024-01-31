Inaugural Snowfall Of The Year Lays White Shawl On Tirah Valley
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Tirah Valley of Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed its inaugural snowfall of the year, turning the region into a picturesque winter scene.
The locals said, that following an extended dry spell, a blanket of snow has now covered the valley, further enhancing its natural beauty.
Both the residents and visitors were relishing the enchanting ambiance created by the snowfall in Tirah Valley.
Renowned for its stunning landscapes, the valley is drawing a surge of tourists eager to explore the newly snow-covered terrains of the beautiful valley.
This recent snowfall has emerged as a highlight for travelers seeking a winter retreat in Tirah Valley.
The transformation of the valley into a snow-covered paradise signifies a significant shift in its seasonal appearance.
