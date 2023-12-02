Open Menu

Inaugural STEAM E Educational Exhibition Lights Up Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Inaugural STEAM E educational exhibition lights up Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Faisal Ahmad Uqaili inaugurated the region's first Science, Technology, Education, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Educational Exhibition at Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Public school in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.

Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqaili expressed his delight at witnessing the science fair, emphasizing the demonstration of students' creative abilities.

This innovative event showcased the creative prowess of students from various schools across Mirpurkhas Division and neighboring districts, including Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Naushero Feroz, and Mithi.

The exhibition featured 30 stalls presenting an array of scientific, artistic, computational, mathematical, and culinary creations by students.

Notably, the Pakistan Science Foundation contributed to the event with stalls featuring a mobile science lab, a darkroom, telescope displays, and an Oxford University book stall.

Addressing the students, the commissioner urged them to forge ahead in their educational journey with dedication and hard work.

The Divisional Commissioner distributed shields to students who achieved commendable positions in BISE Mirpurkhas at Mirpurkhas Public School.

The principal of Mir Sher Muhammad Khan Talpur Public School, Prof. Imran Ahmed Larak, underscored the significance of balancing academic and extracurricular activities.

He emphasized that such events showcase the creative potential of students, marking a milestone for Mirpurkhas Public School.

Prof Larak expressed his commitment to making the STEAM education exhibition an annual tradition. The event witnessed the presence of Additional Commissioner Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Deputy Director of Schools Prof. Nebraj, Public School Focal Person Miss Fatima, and other officials.

The exhibition captivated attendees with a variety of science, technology, arts, and math displays, symbolizing a remarkable achievement for Mirpurkhas Public School.

