Inauguratiion Of Two New Parks In Darri Town, By Shah Rukh Siyal
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Chairman of Darri Town, Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal, inaugurated two new parks in the town – Benazir Children’s Park and Nawan Tak Park on Sunday.
Electric swings, a first in Larkana’s history, have also been installed in these parks to provide recreational facilities for innocent children.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, Chairman Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal stated that this special gift for the children of the city on Eid al-Fitr aligns with the public vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The aim is to ensure that children, "as delicate as flowers," can celebrate Eid in their city with joy.
He added that the parks have been modernized to provide the best recreational opportunities for children during Eid festivities so that the youth of Larkana can also benefit from such amenities.
The inauguration ceremony saw large-scale participation from social organizations and local residents. Children from various neighborhoods of the city enthusiastically enjoyed the newly installed swings, expressing their happiness.
