Inauguration ceremony held for establishment of model COVID-19 vaccination center

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed along with World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari inaugurated the G-9 medical center of Directorate of Health Services MCI for establishment of Model Covid-19 vaccination center with the support of World Health Organization.

Administrator, MCI, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, Country Representative, WHO, Dr. Palitha Mahipala, D.G. Health Services, Dr. Urooj, Deputy DG, MCI, Mian Tariq Latif and representatives from Media, WHO, M/o Interior, and DHS were also present of the occasion.

The Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed visited the entire facility. He said that the whole world was passing through the most fatal pandemic in the form of COVID-19. Countries affected include USA, India, Brazil, France, Turkey, Russia, UK, Italy, Argentina, Germany, Spain etc. Pakistan which was deemed week to face the pandemic had been successful on account of the best practices shown from top to bottom especially by health care workers.

He lauded the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan, who led the nation successfully in the time of crisis. In Islamabad sectoral areas, last peak in June showed in March, 2021 but now by the grace of Allah, cases have regressed per day, he added.

The Minister showed his gratitude to all the guests present at the occasion especially the esteemed UN organization – WHO – a time tested public health friend for supporting Directorate of Health Services, MCI in upgrading the Vaccination Center.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari expressed his satisfaction on the upgradation of the vaccination center and vowed to continue WHO's support in other areas of healthcare as well. WHO has already granted support to DHS in order to strengthen program management, surveillance and monitoring activities and shall further enhance the cooperation, he added.

The Administrator MCI Syeda Shafaq Hashmi while giving the message of Chairman CDA, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed informed that Directorate of Health Services was one of the core formations of MCI/ CDA, performing the most vital functions in saving lives of the people of Islamabad. She thanked WHO that has offered and upgraded the G-9 Vaccination Centre which was one of the busiest centers in Islamabad and had already been graded at optimum level of patients' satisfaction.

DG Health, MCI Dr. Urooj showed his pleasure to announce that with the support of WHO, DHS had been successful to register Islamabad in the "International Healthy City Network". He also appreciated WHO's vital support to develop a model and a comprehensive health care program for the citizens of Islamabad.