Inauguration ceremony of "Dr. Ibrahim Mulla High Performance Computing Lab" held at SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Tuesday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had donated Rs.5000/- on June 21, 1943 for Sindh Madressatul Islam (SMI) when he inaugurated college section of SMI.

Likewise, Dr. Ibrahim Mulla, who lives in USA, came forward and financially supported his Alma-Mater-SMIU for establishment of a most modern computing lab.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of "Dr. Ibrahim Mulla High Performance Computing Lab", which was organised here by Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of SMIU.

He said at the time when Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had decided to open a college in Sindh Madressah, some people had opposed it, but the Quaid never bothered and came to open college along with Pir Illahi Bux, the then education minister of Sindh and who was also the Secretary of Sindh Madressah board. Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said leadership always leads the nation to get the institutions flourish and develop according to the needs of the time.

Therefore, Dr. Sahrai said, from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Dr. Ibrahim Mulla, SMIU's alumnus have always supported their Alma-Mater in its development.

"Tens of thousands of SMIU's alumni are spread all over the world, and they want to support SMIU, hence the Alumni Chapter of SMIU must be reorganized," the Vice Chancellor said adding that grandfather of Dr. Ibrahim Mulla had also received his education from Sindh Madressah. Thus, Dr. Mulla's love and reverence for his Alma-Mater is visible.

He said that there was a need of research in the universities and the newly established computer lab would help the faculty and post graduate students of SMIU to get benefit from it, which was equipped with latest and most modern computers and other I.T facilities.

He thanked to Dr. Ibrahim Mulla, Mrs. Mehnaz Mulla, spouse of Dr. Ibrahim Mulla and other members of Mulla family who generously supported for this noble cause.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai also lauded the efforts of Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director ORIC, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairperson Department of Software Engineering and Advisor to CM on Academic Affairs and Dr. Asif Ali Wagan, Director Students Affairs and Counselling, taken for establishment of the computing lab.

Dr. Ibrahim Mulla, in his speech said he wants to see Sindh Madressatul Islam University like Oxford University, because it happens to be an Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other great personalities. "This (Sindh Madressah) is my Alma-Mater and I had always thought to do something for it in the field of science and technology," Dr. Ibrahim Mulla said and opined that there is a need of research work in the country and SMIU provided him an opportunity to do something for it. He praised the role of Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor and Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director ORIC for executing the work of establishment of the lab.

Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology in his speech gave details of the laboratory and said this most modern lab would be a power nap for research scholars of SMIU and great asset for academia. He was of the view that this newly established lab also fills up one of the basic requirements of post graduate programs evaluation.

Earlier, Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director ORIC welcomed the guests and said this lab was a wonderful addition to SMIU, which will promote research culture at SMIU.

Mrs. Mehnaz Mulla, spouse of Dr. Ibrahim Mulla also expressed her views and highlighted the importance of the lab.

Before it, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Dr. Ibrahim Mulla, Mrs. Mehnaz Mulla and Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani participated in ribbon cutting ceremony, held at the Talpur House of the varsity, where the lab has been setup.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by deans, chairpersons of various academic departments, heads of different administrative sections and faculty members.