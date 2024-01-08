Open Menu

Inauguration Ceremony Of English Access Microscholarship Programme On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The opening ceremony of the English Access Micro scholarship programme will be held at Government College University on Tuesday 9th January.

The PRO GC University informed here on Monday that the US Consulate will grace the occasion as a chief guest

The event is sponsored by the Regional English Language Office (RELO Pakistan), US Embassy, Islamabad.

It was pertinent to mention that the Micro Access Scholarship Programme 2023-25 was continued in collaboration with the US Embassy.

