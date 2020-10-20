UrduPoint.com
Inauguration Ceremony Of One Window Operation Center Held At Rawalpindi Development Authority

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

The inauguration ceremony of One Window Operation Center was held at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday, informed RDA Spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The inauguration ceremony of One Window Operation Center was held at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday, informed RDA Spokesman.

The Director General RDA Amara Khan, former DG RDA Nadeem Ahmed Abro and other RDA officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza said that the main objective of establishment of a modern One Window Operations Center within the RDA to provide relief to the visitors and their grievances would be removed under one roof.

Similarly people's work will be done in a transparent manner.

"If someone has to submit a map, someone has to transfer a plot or have any other work related to RDA, they will only be able to get information about their work from this Center", he added. "We are trying to make this process even better and do all this work Online so that the public does not have to bother to come to the RDA office," he maintained.

