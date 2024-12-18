Inauguration Ceremony Of Sports Competition Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Inauguration ceremony of 3rd Higher education Department games competition 2024-25 Phase-II was held at Government Anmbala Muslim Graduate College Sargodha on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,Former MNA of Pakistan Muslim League(N),Chaudhary Hamid Hameed and Director Colleges Sargodha Professor Dr.Naheed Naz were the guests of honour.
MNA Chaudhary Hamid Hameed while addressing the participant teams said that the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz has got a vision of a healthy and developing Punjab and these games would go a long way in realizing her dream.
The Director Colleges Sargodha Professor Dr. Naheed Naz expressed the satisfaction on students performance in sports.She hoped that students would also develop their interest in books and studies.
Deputy Director (DD) colleges pay tribute to principal Govt Anmbala Muslim Graduate College Dr. Muhammad Azhar Abbas on hosting the the event.
A large number of team participants,principals and sports officials of various colleges attended the event.
Later,the chief guest distributed prizes to the teams and their principals which got positions at district level competition during Phase-I.
