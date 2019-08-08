UrduPoint.com
Inauguration Of Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme After Eid-ul-Azha, Senate Body Told

Inauguration of Bhara Kahu Housing scheme after Eid-ul-Azha, Senate body told

Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) would be inaugurated after Eid-ul-Azha, Director General FGEHF, Waseem Hayat Bajwa told Senate Committee on Housing and Works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) would be inaugurated after Eid-ul-Azha, Director General FGEHF, Waseem Hayat Bajwa told Senate Committee on Housing and Works.

Briefing the committee, he said the cost of each plot has been escalated from Rs3 million. The actual cost of a plot has been escalated to Rs5 million. However the FGEHF would receive Rs4.4 million from each allotted as cost of plot. The government would offer subsidy of around Rs600,000 on each plot.

He informed the committee that there were total of 3,268 plots in the scheme.

After delay of 20 years in the project,1,000 members had withdrawn their membership and got back the deposited money.

Whereas 2,200 people were still members. The remaining plots would be allotted after Eid ul Azha. Work on infrastructure development was continuing. So far Rs1 billion has been received.

The project would be completed in next one to five years.

The construction agreement has also been finalised. Rs2 billion was paid to land owner.

The committee chaired by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi directed FGEHF to submit phone numbers and addresses of the allottees in next meeting.

The committee would visit Bhara Kahu Scheme site after Eid ul Azha.

Detailed story to follow

