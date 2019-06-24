UrduPoint.com
Inauguration Of Biodegradable Shop At Timerara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:44 PM

Inauguration of biodegradable shop at Timerara

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan Monday formally inaugurated biodegradable shop at Timergara as part of campaign against use of polythene bags causing plastic pollution

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan Monday formally inaugurated biodegradable shop at Timergara as part of campaign against use of polythene bags causing plastic pollution.

The Assistant Commissioner distributed biodegradable, cloth and paper shopping bags amongst the general Public.

The Biodegradable Shop established by the District Administration Dir Lower to introduce Biodegradable, Paper/Cloth Shopping Bags and give a sense to the general public that the substitute of the Polythene bags are available.

Biodegradable Paper and Cloth shopping bags already available in the market. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed ban on the selling and manufacturing of polythene bags.

