Inauguration Of Development Work In KPS&C

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Inauguration of development work in KPS&C

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi inaugurated Barlas Hall at Khanewal Public School and College (KPS&C) in presence of civil society, students and their parents on Tuesday.

ADCR Omar Iftikhar Shirazi, Principal KPS&C Hafiz Muhammad Rashid, GM Jadeed Feeds Tahir Bhatti also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said the district government was determined to make Khanewal Public School as the best educational institution in the district. He said more projects were being launched for the betterment of KPS&C.

He hinted at constructing 10-room 'state-of-the-art block' with the donation of industrial group Jadeed Feeds which would be started after upcoming Eid. Construction of school road would be started soon with government funds, he said adding that the building would be shifted on solar technology to meet its power energy. He asked the teaching faculty to put their best efforts for improving its academic results. DC also promised parents and students to start BS classes soon in the institution.

