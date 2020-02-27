Inauguration of first Police Station held in Dara Adamkkhel

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :After merger of erstwhile FATA into the Khyber Pakthunkhwa, the inauguration ceremony of first Police Station was held in Dara Adamkhel on Thursday.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Regional Police Officer Kohat Taib Hafeez Cheema, Brigade Commander 117, Brigadier Brigadier Shahzad and tribal elders of Dara Adamkhel for inaugurated the first police station in the area.

Tribal elders warmly welcomed police , civil administration and military officials during the inauguration ceremony.

District Police Officer DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rahman, Commanding Officer Colonel Shafiq and Assistant Commissioner Dara AdamKhel Shayan Ali were also present on this occassion.

Former MNA Malik Baz Gul, Malik Naib Khan, Malik Akbar Khan, Malik Jandol and elders of various tribes also attended the inauguration ceremony.

It was announced that police would provide full relief to the people by upholding local tradition and custums.

It was also announced in the ceremony that driving license, police clearance and character certificate for the locals would be provided at their doorstep.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Kohat, Regional Police Officer Kohat and other speakers said that peace and prosperity has returned in the region due to the constant sacrifices of the police ,security forces and local people.

Despite difficult conditions, the tribal people showed solidarity with security forces to defeat enemy forces.

They said that police, law enforcement agencies and tribal people set the example of patriotism by acting as a first-line of defense to defeat terrorism.