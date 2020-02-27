UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inauguration Of First Police Station Held In Dara Adamkkhel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:58 PM

Inauguration of first Police Station held in Dara Adamkkhel

After merger of erstwhile FATA into the Khyber Pakthunkhwa, the inauguration ceremony of first Police Station was held in Dara Adamkhel on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :After merger of erstwhile FATA into the Khyber Pakthunkhwa, the inauguration ceremony of first Police Station was held in Dara Adamkhel on Thursday.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Regional Police Officer Kohat Taib Hafeez Cheema, Brigade Commander 117, Brigadier Brigadier Shahzad and tribal elders of Dara Adamkhel for inaugurated the first police station in the area.

Tribal elders warmly welcomed police , civil administration and military officials during the inauguration ceremony.

District Police Officer DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rahman, Commanding Officer Colonel Shafiq and Assistant Commissioner Dara AdamKhel Shayan Ali were also present on this occassion.

Former MNA Malik Baz Gul, Malik Naib Khan, Malik Akbar Khan, Malik Jandol and elders of various tribes also attended the inauguration ceremony.

It was announced that police would provide full relief to the people by upholding local tradition and custums.

It was also announced in the ceremony that driving license, police clearance and character certificate for the locals would be provided at their doorstep.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Kohat, Regional Police Officer Kohat and other speakers said that peace and prosperity has returned in the region due to the constant sacrifices of the police ,security forces and local people.

Despite difficult conditions, the tribal people showed solidarity with security forces to defeat enemy forces.

They said that police, law enforcement agencies and tribal people set the example of patriotism by acting as a first-line of defense to defeat terrorism.

Related Topics

Police FATA Police Station Kohat

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on trading in pe ..

4 seconds ago

UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients ..

15 minutes ago

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship sus ..

30 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.31 bn in Janua ..

45 minutes ago

Railways Police advised to opt precautionary measu ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar Postpones 2 International Conferences Amid C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.