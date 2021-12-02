Inauguration of Junagadh Library and Resource Center on Dec 4

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :President Junagadh State Muslim Federation, Iqbal Sandh will chair the inauguration of "Junagadh library and Resource Center" on December 4 at 7 pm in the Junagadh Lawn nearby the National Stadium.

Nawab of State Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji will be chief guest, said General Secretary of Junagadh State Muslim Federation Abdul Aziz Arab.

He said that the Resource Center is affiliated with five national and international universities, where students will be able to read books and e-books on the internet to enhance their academic abilities.