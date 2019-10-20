UrduPoint.com
Inauguration Of Kartarpur Corridor On Nov 9 As Work Enters Final Stage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The government is all set to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 this year making Pakistan a religious hub for Sikhs from India as well as across the globe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the facility on the said date as construction work had entered the final stage, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced Sunday on its official Twitter handle.

The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor would coincide with the birth anniversary celebrations of founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak.

The series of tweets also contained a video clip showing the fully lit building of the Kartarpur Corridor complex. Some images showed the grandeur of the building with some workers busy in giving the final touches to their respective works.

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib which is the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to Evacuee Trust Property board, the first phase of the Corridor comprised the construction of main corridor up to zero point, main offices at zero point, basic polishing of existing building of Gurdwara, Baradari, Langar Hall, Angetha Sahib, Sarowar, administrative block and parking area.

The second phase would include accommodation for about 10,000 Yatrees, five and seven stars hotels and shopping malls .

After inauguration of the Corridor, Sikhs from across the world would be able to visit the world's largest Gurdwara to pay respects to the founder of their faith.

Around 5,000 Sikh pilgrims would visit Pakistan through Kartarpur Corridor who were just awaiting the inauguration of the facility.

Pakistan had invited former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to attend the event which was accepted by him.

Besides making Pakistan a major religious hub for the Sikh community, it would also boost the local economy, earn foreign exchange for country and create jobs in different sectors including hospitality.

Religious Tourism is increasing in Pakistan as earlier Monks from Korea had visited Khanpur city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their religious rituals and now Sikhs would be visiting Kartarpur for their religious rituals.

Islam teaches us tolerance, harmony and peace and Pakistan too believes in promoting religious harmony and peace, the PTI said.

