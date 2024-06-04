MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir has achieved a major breakthrough in the medical field with the launch of its first digital clinic in Mirpur, marking a significant advancement in local healthcare.

The clinic, named EZSHIFA, was inaugurated by veteran philanthropist and dental surgeon Dr. Tahir Mahmood at a local restaurant, drawing significant attendance from various community sectors.

The groundbreaking initiative aims to bring advanced healthcare facilities from top Pakistani and international hospitals to the local community.

Expert professionals supervised the establishment of EZSHIFA, integrating information and communication technology (ICT) to provide state-of-the-art medical treatment.

Both in-person and virtual experts demonstrated the clinic's benefits and functionalities during the event, showcasing how digital technology can facilitate medical check-ups and consultations.

This approach allows patients to access high-quality healthcare without traveling long distances.

Mr. Zubai Ahmad, Director of Operations, explained the methods used for the digital clinic and its various aspects.

He highlighted how cutting-edge technology enables seamless communication between patients and top medical professionals worldwide, potentially transforming healthcare delivery in Mirpur by making advanced treatment more accessible and efficient.

Attendees were given live demonstrations of the clinic's capabilities, including real-time medical check-ups conducted through digital platforms.

The event was well-received, with a large turnout from diverse community sectors eager to witness the transformation of Mirpur's healthcare landscape.

Dr. Tahir Mahmood expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "This digital clinic represents a significant leap forward for healthcare in Mirpur.

Our goal is to ensure that everyone in our community has access to the best medical expertise, regardless of geographic barriers."

Dr. Tahir Mahmood, a distinguished dental surgeon based in Mirpur, is known for his dedication to improving local healthcare standards.

With a focus on integrating advanced technologies, Dr. Mahmood is committed to bringing top-tier medical services to his community.