UrduPoint.com

Inauguration Of Modern Resource Unit For Differently-abled Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Inauguration of modern resource unit for differently-abled children

Commissioner of Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad inaugurated modern resource and kids room in Special Education School here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad inaugurated modern resource and kids room in Special education School here on Friday.

He felicitated local administration for providing modern facilities which were placed with generous help of donors for differently-abled children in the school.

DC Salman Lodhi informed Commissioner on the occasion that up-gradation of the school was completed with cost of Rs. 700,000 through exclusive help of philanthropists.

He said hidden capabilities of physical retarded people could be brought to light through modern ways and resources.

He assured that condition of rest of schools of the district would be improved as well in days approaching ahead.

Related Topics

Multan Education (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Australian COVID-19 surge to peak in mid-April: he ..

Australian COVID-19 surge to peak in mid-April: health experts

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-2 ..

OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-22

4 minutes ago
 China's air quality continues to improve in 2021

China's air quality continues to improve in 2021

4 minutes ago
 China's agricultural product wholesale price index ..

China's agricultural product wholesale price index edges up

7 minutes ago
 Printing Office in Russia's Belgorod Comes Under F ..

Printing Office in Russia's Belgorod Comes Under Fire, No Injuries Reported - Em ..

7 minutes ago
 India logs 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

India logs 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.