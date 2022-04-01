Inauguration of modern resource unit for differently-abled children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad inaugurated modern resource and kids room in Special education School here on Friday.

He felicitated local administration for providing modern facilities which were placed with generous help of donors for differently-abled children in the school.

DC Salman Lodhi informed Commissioner on the occasion that up-gradation of the school was completed with cost of Rs. 700,000 through exclusive help of philanthropists.

He said hidden capabilities of physical retarded people could be brought to light through modern ways and resources.

He assured that condition of rest of schools of the district would be improved as well in days approaching ahead.