Inauguration of PIA flight from Quetta to Saudi Arabia on August 6

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail will inaugurate the PIA’s direct flight operation from Quetta to Saudi Arabia on August 6, 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail will inaugurate the PIA’s direct flight operation from Quetta to Saudi Arabia on August 6, 2024.

The PIA team, led by General Manager Balochistan, Abdul Ghaffar Mian Khail called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Governor said that providing the facility of direct flight to the people was a good initiative. The flight operation of national flag carrier airline from Quetta to Saudi Arabia would be ensured on a daily basis.

Jaffar Khan said that ATM, first aid and Currency exchange facilities will also be provided to passengers at Quetta Airport.

The Governor said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring air travel facilities for the people of Balochistan”.

It is to mention that the direct flight from Quetta to Saudi Arabia, would not only facilitate Umrah pilgrims but also Pakistani Diaspora living in Saudi Arabia.

APP/umr-ask