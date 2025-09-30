Inauguration Of Renovation Project Of Ali Mardan Hall Hostel At UET
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz), inaugurated the renovation project of Ali Mardan Hall hostel at UET Lahore.
The project has been completed with the funding of the Higher education Commission.
The VC said that the welfare of students and the provision of quality residential facilities are among the top priorities of UET. He added that modern and comfortable hostels will not only improve the living standards of students but also enable them to focus better on their studies. He further stated that the continued support of HEC plays a pivotal role in the progress of UET, and more initiatives will be taken in the future to enhance student facilities and educational standards.
Recent Stories
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inauguration of renovation project of Ali Mardan Hall Hostel at UET1 minute ago
-
CM suspends DHOs, issues notices to DCs, removes ACs over polio cases1 minute ago
-
Mayor Larkana chairs monthly meeting, reviewed cleanness, drainage & street lights11 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Rana Mubashar distributes relief cheques among flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Efforts on for South Waziristan Lower’s development11 minutes ago
-
Chairman SIAL presides over 154th BoD meeting11 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign training reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi praises FC for foiling terrorist attack in Quetta21 minutes ago
-
One killed in Landi Kotal firing21 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks Confucius Day with cultural celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Mehdi Shah review relief, reconstruction activities in Gilgit Baltistan21 minutes ago
-
Three held with narcotics21 minutes ago