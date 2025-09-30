Open Menu

Inauguration Of Renovation Project Of Ali Mardan Hall Hostel At UET

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz), inaugurated the renovation project of Ali Mardan Hall hostel at UET Lahore.

The project has been completed with the funding of the Higher education Commission.

The VC said that the welfare of students and the provision of quality residential facilities are among the top priorities of UET. He added that modern and comfortable hostels will not only improve the living standards of students but also enable them to focus better on their studies. He further stated that the continued support of HEC plays a pivotal role in the progress of UET, and more initiatives will be taken in the future to enhance student facilities and educational standards.

