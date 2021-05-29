Inauguration of Sufism, Science and Technology Center termed as unique blend

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Saturday termed the inauguration of Sufism, Science and Technology Research Centre by First Lady Bushra bibi, is a unique blend of spirituality, science and Technology

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that it will not only encourage research in this field but also help elaborate inter-connectivity in the respective disciplines.