UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inauguration Of Sufism, Science And Technology Center Termed As Unique Blend

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

Inauguration of Sufism, Science and Technology Center termed as unique blend

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Saturday termed the inauguration of Sufism, Science and Technology Research Centre by First Lady Bushra bibi, is a unique blend of spirituality, science and Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Saturday termed the inauguration of Sufism, Science and Technology Research Centre by First Lady Bushra bibi, is a unique blend of spirituality, science and Technology.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that it will not only encourage research in this field but also help elaborate inter-connectivity in the respective disciplines.

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

62 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

Special squads constituted to take action against ..

3 minutes ago

Friends-Reunion film screening allures audience

3 minutes ago

IIOJK cries for accelerating vaccination on war fo ..

3 minutes ago

Additional IGP pays surprise visit to PS

6 minutes ago

MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes at Military Parade in L ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.