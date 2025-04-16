Inauguration of SWABI Smart Village: A collaborative step towards digital transformation

MoITT, Huawei, ITU inaugurate third ‘Smart Village in Swabi After the successful implementation of Smart Villages in Gokina and Sambrial, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT),

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) MoITT, Huawei, ITU inaugurate third ‘Smart Village in Swabi After the successful implementation of Smart Villages in Gokina and Sambrial, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), in collaboration with Huawei Technologies and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), on Wednesday inaugurated the third Smart Village in Swabi.

The Smart Village Pakistan initiative is designed to digitally transform rural and remote communities across Pakistan. Through a strong partnership of MOITT, ITU and BBC Huawei, Smart Village Pakistan is a unique initiative to address the rural-urban digital divide in Pakistan.

The smart Village Swabi aims to serve as a model for the digital transformation of rural communities, particularly of women and farmers through comprehensive digital skills training programs covering a range of areas from basic digital skills to online marketing, e-commerce, digital financial inclusion, and digital agriculture etc.

On the occasion Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The Swabi Smart Village Project represents a major milestone in our journey towards achieving a digitally inclusive Pakistan. This initiative underscores our commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no community is left behind.” She also mentioned the importance of implementing the 5G and technology parks to drive innovation and growth within the country.

She said that technology is now being utilized in every sector, reflecting its growing importance in modern governance and development. She emphasized that the government's key priority is to extend education and healthcare services to remote and underserved areas, ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the digital age.

She further explained that the Swabi Smart Village will serve as a model for progress by offering education, healthcare, and technical training. She dedicated the launch to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, a native of Swabi and recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider for his valor in the Kargil War. “His sacrifice symbolizes the resilience of this community, and it is only fitting that this digital initiative be launched in his name,” she said.

Emphasizing the need for digital transformation, she underscored the importance of every Pakistani having a digital identity. Hence, reiterating that gigital inclusion is vital for national progress, ensuring that every citizen can benefit from technological advancements.

Dr. Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau said,“The launch of the Swabi Smart Village is a shining example of how digital innovation can transform lives and communities, we are proud to support this initiative, which aligns with our mission to connect the unconnected and ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to the opportunities that digital technologies provide. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Pakistan and Huawei to drive sustainable development and digital inclusion”.

Ahmed Bilal Masood, Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, shared his opinion on the occasion, stating, “Huawei is proud to be a part of this transformative initiative. Our mission has always been to leverage technology to create opportunities and improve lives. The Swabi Smart Village Project is a testament to our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering communities, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with MOITT, ITU and other Partners to drive innovation and inclusion across Pakistan.”

The implementation partners, including TeleTaleem, Sehat Kahani, and Baidarie , have played a vital role in ensuring the project's success. TeleTaleem contributed to digital education solutions, enhancing learning opportunities for rural populations. Sehat Kahani has been instrumental in delivering telehealth services, providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. Baidarie has supported community engagement and empowerment by managing the smart village center, ensuring that the project aligns with local needs and aspirations. Their collective efforts have strengthened the impact of this initiative, making it more holistic and sustainable.

The Smart Village Pakistan initiative sets a precedent for transformative efforts across the country by integrating innovative solutions, fostering collaboration, and promoting digital skills, the project aims to create lasting impacts and transform the lives of rural communities.