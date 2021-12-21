Inauguration of two power feeders in North Waziristan soon: Iqbal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Iqbal Wazir has said that work on power feeders in Tehsil Speen Wam and Haider Khel (Mir Ali) has been completed and would be inaugurated soon.

Talking to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) here on Tuesday, he said that the inauguration of the feeders will help address all electricity related problems of the people forever.

The provincial minister said that the resolution of electricity issues of North Waziristan and other areas atop the priorities of the government, saying grid stations at Speen Wam would also be inaugurated as soon as possible.

He directed the TESCO authorities for the resolution of other electricity related issues of the district also. He said that work on the resolution of other issues including the provision of transformers is also in full swing.