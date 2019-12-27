UrduPoint.com
Inauguraton Of Jalalpur Canal A Project Matter Of Pride: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that inauguration of Jalalpur Canal project, the second largest project of Punjab, after 121 years was a matter of pride for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Jalalpur Canal Project in Pind Dadan Khan, Usman Buzdar said the Project was originally planned in past but none of the former rulers bothered to complete that Project until now. He said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete this five years Project in three phases.

He said, "Jalalpur Canal is a project of historic and economic significance which will change the destiny of people of Pind Dadan Khan and Khusab." Usman Buzdar said that Jalalpur Canal being constructed at a sum of over rupees 32 billion, was a second largest project of Punjab after the construction of Taunsa Barrage in 1965. He said that the Project was being completed by Irrigation Department and 117 km long canal, 93 km long link canals, 72 irrigation structures and 18 flood structures would be developed under this Project.

The construction of Jalalpur Canal would not only provide abundant water for irrigation but also provide more than 40 cusec potable water, he added.

The Chief Minister said that flood protection dam at a cost of Rs.1.80 billion was near to completion for safeguarding the city situated in the right side of river Jhelum.

He said that Dina and Mangla road would soon be completed which would cost one billion rupees. He said that completion of project Pannahgah in District Headquarters Hospital Jhelum with the efforts of Deputy Commissioner and with the cooperation of private sector was a good omen.

The Chief Minister especially thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jalalpur Canal Project and congratulated the people of Pind Dadan Khan and Khusab for starting the construction of this project.

