Inayat Hussain Bhatti's Death Anniversary Observed
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The 25th death anniversary of renowned playback singer and actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti was observed here and across the country on on Friday.
Bhatti was born in 1928 in Gujrat and moved to Lahore to pursue further studies.
He was a multi-talented distinguished singer, actor, director author, social leader, columnists, religious scholar and zakir. Inayat Hussain Bhatti sang for nearly 500 films, in both urdu and Punjabi. His impressive discography includes 2,500 songs.
In 1997, he suffered an attack of paralysis, which impaired his speech and kept him bed-ridden for most of the time thereafter. He died on this day in 1999 in Gujrat.
