Inayat Kasi extends Eid greetings to Ummah

Former Provincial Minister for Home Inayat Kasi Advocate on Saturday extended Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Provincial Minister for Home Inayat Kasi Advocate on Saturday extended Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, he said that Eid-ul-Azha was not only a festival of happiness for all Muslims but also a source of unifying the Ummah.

He said that this day was also a day of renewal of the spirit of self-sacrifice, love, tolerance, and brotherhood for all Muslims which reminded us of the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim Khalilullah and Hazrat Ismail Zabihullah.

He also appealed the people across the province to take precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid to prevent the deadly coronavirus.