Inayat Ullah Khan, Syed Jahanzeb Elected As President, GS Swat Bar Association

Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) ::Inayat Ullah Khan and Syed Jahanzeb have elected as President and General Secretary of the Swat Bar Association for the year of 2020-2021 in an annual elections of Swat bar Association held here.

Overall the polling remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported.

Inayatullah Khan Advocate obtained 207 votes and elected as new President for Swat Bar Association while his opponent candidate Abdul Wadood Advocate received 116 votes. Ahmed Hussain Advocate secured 192 votes and elected as a Vice President against the opponent Akbar Ali Advocate who got 127 votes.

Likewise for the General Secretary post Syed Jahanzeb was elected after securing 169 and his opponent candidature Zirat Gul Adv grabbed 151 votes with a tough contest witnessed.

Dunya Zeb, clinched 171 votes and was elected Joint Secretary while his opponent Muazam Ali got 148 votes.

Likewise Arif Ahmed was elected Finance Secretary and Khuwaja Yasir Advocate was elected library Secretary for the year 20-2021. Hundreds of members of the Swat Bar Association exercised their right to vote during the day-long polling which was held at the District Bar building.

During the victory speech Inayatullah Khan thanked all those who voted and showed tremendous support. He vowed to work tirelessly for the betterment of the entire lawyers' fraternity. He also promised on his part to resolve hurdles that lawyers are facing regarding the current situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

