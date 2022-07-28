Inayat Ullah Lak assumes charge as secretary Punjab Assembly

Inayat Ullah Lak, a grade 22 officer of the Punjab Assembly, on Wednesday, assumed charge of the office of the Secretary Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Inayat Ullah Lak, a grade 22 officer of the Punjab Assembly, on Wednesday, assumed charge of the office of the Secretary Punjab Assembly.

Inayat Ullah Lake, has been appointed Secretary PA after Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab.

Lak was, previously, working as Director General (DG) Parliamentary Affairs, Punjab Assembly. He has worked as Acting Secretary PA on multiple occasions in the past.

He has also served as DG Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Assembly.

Inayat Ullah Lak has vast experience of managing administrative and legal affairs of the provincial assembly of the Punjab.