Inayatullah Wasim Given Additional Charge Of MD UADA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Inayatullah Wasim given additional charge of MD UADA

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given the additional charge of the Managing Director (MD)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given the additional charge of the Managing Director (MD).

Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) to Special Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Inayatullah Wasim (PMS BS-19), said a notification issued by Establishment Department here on Friday.

