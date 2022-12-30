UrduPoint.com

Inbound Flights Diverted To Islamabad Due To Heavy Fog

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Inbound flights diverted to Islamabad due to heavy fog

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Different inbound flights coming to Bacha Khan International Airport, here, from various destinations including Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have been diverted to Islamabad International Airport due to heavy fog, a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told media on Friday.

He disclosed that the visibility limit at Peshawar Airport was up to 50 meters which was the actual cause of the flight diversion to the said airport.

The spokesman of the CAA said that Flight 858 from Riyadh to Peshawar and PIA flight 218 from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar have been diverted to Islamabad.

He said the Qatar Airways Flight QTR79C from Peshawar to Doha had been canceled, adding, "Check with your airline about the flight before leaving for the Airport."

