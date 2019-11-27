Inbound tourism in Pakistan increases by over 70% in 2018

(@imziishan)

Inbound tourism in Pakistan has witnessed a marked increase of over 70 per cent during the year 2018 as compared to corresponding year, mainly due to multiple initiatives, specially improved security situation

"The number of foreigners, who visited Pakistan in 2018 on tourist visa stands at 17,823, which was 10,476 in 2017," according the data shared by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Overall, as many as 60,070 foreign travel enthusiasts visited tourist attractions in the country during the last six years, especially to the mesmerizing places located in the northern parts of the country.

The report's comparative analysis showed that the foreign visitors' inflow declined drastically in 2014 by over 47 per cent, compared to 2013 when 10,560 foreign tourists came to Pakistan for its multi-kind tourism including religious, adventure, cultural and others. Only 5,575 foreigners arrived Pakistan on tourist visa in 2014, it showed.

After the year of 2014, the foreign travelers influx witnessed gradual improvement due to the security operations to eliminate terrorism from the country.

In 2015 and 2016, a slight increase was seen when foreign tourist count climbed to 6,475 and 9,161, respectively. However, the inbound tourism started recovering in 2017 as the numbers of foreign tourists returned to 2013's level with 10,476 tourist visiting Pakistan on visas.

Talking to APP, a PTDC Spokesman said the government was eagerly pursuing its tourism promotion agenda and had taken remarkable steps to give a boost to this sector.

After the launch of online visa regime, he said the foreign tourists' influx was increasing gradually.

He said the religious tourism in Pakistan was booming due to two landmark initiatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government including opening of Kartarpur Corridor and development of Buddhist trail from Swat to Taxila.

A large number of Buddhist sites were located along the Buddhist trail that would encourage pilgrims from eleven Buddhist countries, he added.

He said the Buddhist monks from various countries had started visiting their sacred sites in Pakistan and the provincial governments had started renovating those places.

