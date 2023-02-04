Incarcerated APHC leader Nayeem Khan thanks Pakistani nation for supporting Kashmir cause

Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed his profound gratitude to the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed his profound gratitude to the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of occupied Kashmir.

In his message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail, Nayeem Ahmed Khan thanked the Pakistani nation for its wholehearted support of Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The observance of Kashmir day, he said, amply demonstrated Pakistan's consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

"The people of Indian-occupied Kashmir deeply appreciate this enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges, it never hesitated to go extra mile in advocating Kashmir cause at important world forums," he added.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they attain their cherished goal of freedom from India's unlawful and forcible occupation.

Lauding Pakistan's role in championing the cause of Kashmir at the world level, he said that Pakistan had always played a pivotal role in providing every possible support at the regional and international level to the ongoing liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Seeking peace, prosperity, and economic stability for the people of Pakistan, the Hurriyat leader said a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan was a guarantor to the success of Kashmiris' freedom struggle.