UrduPoint.com

Incarcerated APHC Leader Nayeem Khan Thanks Pakistani Nation For Supporting Kashmir Cause

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Incarcerated APHC leader Nayeem Khan thanks Pakistani nation for supporting Kashmir cause

Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed his profound gratitude to the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed his profound gratitude to the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of occupied Kashmir.

In his message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail, Nayeem Ahmed Khan thanked the Pakistani nation for its wholehearted support of Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The observance of Kashmir day, he said, amply demonstrated Pakistan's consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

"The people of Indian-occupied Kashmir deeply appreciate this enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges, it never hesitated to go extra mile in advocating Kashmir cause at important world forums," he added.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they attain their cherished goal of freedom from India's unlawful and forcible occupation.

Lauding Pakistan's role in championing the cause of Kashmir at the world level, he said that Pakistan had always played a pivotal role in providing every possible support at the regional and international level to the ongoing liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Seeking peace, prosperity, and economic stability for the people of Pakistan, the Hurriyat leader said a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan was a guarantor to the success of Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Hurriyat Conference Jail New Delhi Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

4 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

33 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

8 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

8 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

55 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.