UrduPoint.com

Incarcerated Shabbir Shah Scripting New History Of Resistance: DFP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Incarcerated Shabbir Shah scripting new history of resistance: DFP

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that by facing the continued illegal detention with resolve, its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, was scripting a new history of resistance against India's Illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that by facing the continued illegal detention with resolve, its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, was scripting a new history of resistance against India's Illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar saluted Shabbir Ahmad Shah's resolve to lead the ongoing freedom movement, despite facing political victimization of the Indian government. It said in his 67 years of his life, Shabbir Shah had to spend 36 years in prisons, detention and interrogation centers within and outside the Kashmir Valley because of his political beliefs. "Shabbir Shah has become icon of the ongoing movement by completing 36 years in prison from time to time and five consecutive years of captivity in the notorious Tihar jail," it said, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement maintained that being a strong advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, Shabbir Shah had always sought a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions. It said he never accepted India's illegal hold on Kashmir and he never changed that ideology.

The DFP said Shabbir Shah had chosen the path of struggle as his way of living and he was steadfastly writing a new history of political resistance.

It said, despite suffering from multiple acute ailments, Shabbir Shah stood firm and undeterred on his stance while enduring the unendurable in the prison. It deplored that the jail authorities were not providing the DFP chief the necessary medical facilities which he needed urgently. The DFP said his health condition had deteriorated in the prison during the past five years. It urged the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of the matter and play their due role to ensure safety and early release of Shabbir Shah and other Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued in Islamabad, the DFP Acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said that Shabbir Shah was being victimized for his unprecedented role in the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

While lauding Shabbir Shah's political will and steadfastness, Mahmood Saghar said the mean tactics meant to linger on his detention won't help India to break his political will. He urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the continued detention of Shabbir Shah and force the Indian government to stop persecution of the Kashmir political prisoners on the basis of their political beliefs.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World United Nations Jail Jammu Srinagar Lead Media From Government

Recent Stories

Police net 85 beggars from city roads

Police net 85 beggars from city roads

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests accused for possessing illegal weap ..

Police arrests accused for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Motorists face crackdown on tinted windows

Motorists face crackdown on tinted windows

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover Rs 40,180 stake ..

Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover Rs 40,180 stake money

3 minutes ago
 President for awareness of early diagnosis of hepa ..

President for awareness of early diagnosis of hepatitis

3 minutes ago
 Registration of 14 illegal cooperative societies c ..

Registration of 14 illegal cooperative societies cancelled

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.