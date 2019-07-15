UrduPoint.com
Incentive Card For Expats Being Planned

Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development is planning to launch an incentive card for Pakistani expatriates to encourage them for sending remittances back home through legal means.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, in a tweet, said that "I am working to launch soon an incentive card for overseas Pakistanis who are using legal banking channels to send money home, so you gain far more benefits."Expressing his gratitude to the Pakistanis expatriates for sending huge sum of Dollars in shape of remittances, he said the unprecedented growth in remittances this year showed the overseas Pakistanis have faith in their Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

