Incentives Afoot For Fisheries Sector: Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Incentives afoot for fisheries sector: Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Balochistan has planned multiple incentives for fishermen to ensure maximum contribution of fisheries sector in the provincial economy.

In addition to digitalization, more initiatives would be rolled out soon to boost the sector which remained neglected for the last couple of decades due to negligence of previous governments, a senior official of fisheries department, Balochistan, told APP.

The provincial government was striving hard to provide basic facilities including education and health to uplift the living standard of fishermen thus making them enable to contribute towards economy, he said.

Many projects like, 'Fish Processing Plant' at Gwadar, 'Fisherman Cooperative Housing Society', 'Sea Ambulances', 'Installation of monitoring system at boats were in pipeline that would eventually increase the potential of the sector, he added.

The roads and other Infrastructure were also being upgraded for easy access of the local fisherman to the port for transferring their hunted fish into the markets, he added.

"The province has a capacity to produce good quality fish and would generate more revenue by providing access to the global market," he said.

The state of the art hospital was also being set up at Gwadar to ensure best health facilities to the people of the area.

He said The provincial government has also decided to provide basic facilities to the fishermen and other people associated with the fisheries.

"The government will take more steps to save the fishermen's livelihood and life", he ensured adding the department should complete the land requisition process soon to establish eight new jetties in the coastal areas.  

