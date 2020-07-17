Incentives, facilities to construction sector to also boost marble business

The provision of incentives and facilities to the construction industry of the country by the federal government will also boost the business of marble, opined the owners of marble factories set up at Manghopir Road in Karachi while talking to APP on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The provision of incentives and facilities to the construction industry of the country by the Federal government will also boost the business of marble, opined the owners of marble factories set up at Manghopir Road in Karachi while talking to APP on Friday.

They termed the decision a positive step for economic growth. They said the progress of construction sector will stabilize the national economy as dozens of industries are associated with this sector.

Ali Zada, who is associated with the marble business for the past 12 years, said he owns a rented marble factory, the pandemic coronavirus has had a negative impact on business, but the federal government provided relief to the factories in respect of electricity bills. "We are grateful to the federal government for provision of relief in power utility bills as it alleviated the issues caused by COVID-19 to some extent", he said.

He said that the concessions announced by the federal government for the construction sector would also have a positive impact on the marble industry.

Zameen Taj, owner of another marble factory said that the federal government provided relief to businesses affected due to COVID-19. "The government provided relief of Rs. 450,000/- in terms of power utility bills", he said.

Taj said he supply the marbles in other parts of Sindh and Punjab and the government's announcement of provision of subsidy on construction of 100,000 houses will definitely boost the marble and other businesses associated with the construction industry.

He also called for attention of government to the issue of dilapidated condition of Manghopir Road which according to him was badly affecting the business of marble factories.

Owner of another factory Zameen Khan talking to APP said the announcement of package for construction industry has started yielding positive impact on marble business.

"Although the government provided relief in terms of power utility billing however K-Electric is creating difficulties for us with excessive billings. The government should take notice of the issue", said Zameen Khan.

Some other factories owners said due to the dilapidated condition of the road, there has been a decline in the number of local buyers. On the other hand, due to rains, the water from the road enters the factories which cause losses. They demanded that the road be repaired and proper drainage system be provided.

It merits to mentioned that there are more than 400 marble factories on Manghopir Road and thousands of people are employed in these factories. Over 200 marble trucks carrying marble reach here on daily basis from Balochistan. The marble prepared in these factories not only meet the demand of local market but it is also exported to other parts of the country.