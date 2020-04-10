UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incentives For Construction Sector To Provide Relief To Labourers: Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Incentives for construction sector to provide relief to labourers: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Prime Minister's historic package for the construction sector would prove to be helpful for strengthening country's economy despite prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Official sources said here on Friday, the minister said that incentives for construction sector would provide relief to labourers, adding that many industries were linked with the sector.

He said, "Prevailing coronavirus pandemic is a threat to humanity and the economy all over the world.

" Mian Aslam Iqbal said that people should cooperate with the government to tackle this virus in best possible way, adding that collective efforts were of utmost importance to defeat this virus. Those doing politics in prevailing situation of coronavirus was not logical in any way, he maintained.

He further said that payment process to the deserving people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, had stated.

The Minister said that the government would not leave its people at the mercyof present circumstances emerged due to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Punjab All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

5 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

27 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

33 minutes ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.