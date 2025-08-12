Inception Meeting Held To Develop Master Plan For Kaghan, Naran, And Batakundi Valleys
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) An inception meeting for preparing Master Plan Package for the Kaghan, Naran, and Batakundi valleys convened here in Peshawar.
The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdul Samad, Secretary of the Department of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums KP.
The consulting firm "Sheher Saaz" has been tasked with conducting comprehensive studies to formulate the Master Plan.
This initiative aims to drive sustainable tourism development through Strategic zoning, Infrastructure planning, and Inclusive stakeholder engagement.
Shabir Khan, Director General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), has been designated as the Focal Person for Master Planning.
He will facilitate in data collection, information sharing, and coordination between regional departments with the consulting firm.
Secretary- Dr. Abdul Samad emphasized critical priorities for the Master Plan i.e. active engagement with local communities, Preservation and promotion of indigenous culture, Protection of local livelihoods, formulation of business
Models and Integration of findings from previous studies on the valleys.
The firm was instructed to Include KDA board Members in the next planning meeting, Commence work immediately and expedite completion to enable prompt physical implementation of proposed projects.
This Master Plan marks a strategic step toward transforming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s premier tourist destinations into sustainably managed hubs, aligning with the provincial government’s tourism development agenda.
