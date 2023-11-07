Incessant efforts underway to strengthen industrial sector of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, said on Tuesday that the Federal and provincial government were making incessant efforts to strengthen the industrial sector of KP and promote business and trade activities.

He was talking to a delegation of the Industrialist Association of Peshawar at Governor House. The delegation was led by Ayub Khan Zakori and included former President Sarhad Chamber, Riaz Arshad, Ahsan Malik, Junaid Altaf, Faisal Safi, and Wasiullhah.

The delegation informed the governor about the concerns of industrialists relating to the labor department, the export difficulties of pharmaceutical companies, and gas and electricity charges. They also urged the governor to take steps for establishing a police post in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and said that PC I has been completed but practical work has not started due to the unavailability of funds.

The governor said that the resolution of problems confronted by the industrial sector is among the priorities of the government, and all the needed steps would be taken to facilitate stakeholders for the augmentation of the country’s economy.

He said export problems relating to the export of pharmaceutical companies from Peshawar to Afghanistan would be discussed with the Afghan Consul General and Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also highlighted the contribution of the industrial sector to supporting the economy of the country and assured the delegation of all the needed assistance and cooperation.