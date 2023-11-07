Open Menu

Incessant Efforts Underway To Strengthen Industrial Sector Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Incessant efforts underway to strengthen industrial sector of KP

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, said on Tuesday that the federal and provincial government were making incessant efforts to strengthen the industrial sector of KP and promote business and trade activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, said on Tuesday that the Federal and provincial government were making incessant efforts to strengthen the industrial sector of KP and promote business and trade activities.

He was talking to a delegation of the Industrialist Association of Peshawar at Governor House. The delegation was led by Ayub Khan Zakori and included former President Sarhad Chamber, Riaz Arshad, Ahsan Malik, Junaid Altaf, Faisal Safi, and Wasiullhah.

The delegation informed the governor about the concerns of industrialists relating to the labor department, the export difficulties of pharmaceutical companies, and gas and electricity charges. They also urged the governor to take steps for establishing a police post in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and said that PC I has been completed but practical work has not started due to the unavailability of funds.

The governor said that the resolution of problems confronted by the industrial sector is among the priorities of the government, and all the needed steps would be taken to facilitate stakeholders for the augmentation of the country’s economy.

He said export problems relating to the export of pharmaceutical companies from Peshawar to Afghanistan would be discussed with the Afghan Consul General and Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also highlighted the contribution of the industrial sector to supporting the economy of the country and assured the delegation of all the needed assistance and cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Electricity Business Safi Chamber Ghulam Ali Gas Commerce Post All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Two involved in supplying drugs to educational ins ..

Two involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions arrested

1 minute ago
 AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath of Of ..

AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath of Office

1 minute ago
 Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

1 minute ago
 PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Pa ..

PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Party's vision

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain in KP, north Balochis ..

PMD forecast chances of rain in KP, north Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 JPEC Sindh officials visits office

JPEC Sindh officials visits office

3 minutes ago
PHC Abbottabad bench declares KPHFA sole authority ..

PHC Abbottabad bench declares KPHFA sole authority for inspecting food-related b ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

20 minutes ago
 PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Pa ..

PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Party's vision

20 minutes ago
 Sports gala held for special children

Sports gala held for special children

20 minutes ago
 Bangladesh clinches Super Over after second ODI en ..

Bangladesh clinches Super Over after second ODI ended as tie

16 minutes ago
 ATH Psychiatry department organizes a seminar on W ..

ATH Psychiatry department organizes a seminar on World Mental Health Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan