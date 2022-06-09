UrduPoint.com

Incharge Federal Ombudsman ,Gujranwala Division, Visits Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Shahid Latif Khan Advisor (Incharge) Federal Ombudsman Gujranwala Division,on the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, heard complaints of people under Outreach Complaint Resolution in the office of Deputy Director Development, Sialkot.

He heard 37 complaints against Gapco, Sui Gas, Post Office, Postal Life Insurance, State Life, NADRA, FIA, Railways and other departments and issued orders on the spot to provide relief to people,while some complaints were pended till the next date.

The complainants expressed satisfaction regarding the institution of Federal Ombudsman and prayed for its further success.

The complainants appreciated performance of the Federal Ombudsman's Office and thanked Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

Shahid Latif Khan Advisor (Incharge) Federal Ombudsman Gujranwala division said that the institution aimed to ensure that people receive free and speedy justice at their doorstep.

He informed the people that fee was not required and lawyer's services were also not needed, adding that the complaints were decided in 40 days.

