Incharge Federal Ombudsman Multan To Visit Vehari On May 6
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Adviser and In-charge Federal Ombudsman Multan Region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti will visit Vehari district on Monday
Monday.
Mahmood Javed would hear the complaints filed by the public against the federal departments under the program 'Insaf Aap ki Dehlis Par' by Federal Ombudsman Pakistan Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi during an open court at Deputy Commissioner office.
Earlier, he will speak to the importance of the institution and its importance for the poor sections of the society in a seminar with teachers and students at Punjab College .
The masses were requested to get benefit of the facility of the department and register their complaints.
