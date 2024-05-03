Open Menu

Incharge Federal Ombudsman Multan To Visit Vehari On May 6

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Incharge federal ombudsman Multan to visit Vehari on May 6

Adviser and In-charge Federal Ombudsman Multan Region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti will visit Vehari district on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Adviser and In-charge Federal Ombudsman Multan Region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti will visit Vehari district on

Monday.

Mahmood Javed would hear the complaints filed by the public against the federal departments under the program 'Insaf Aap ki Dehlis Par' by Federal Ombudsman Pakistan Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi during an open court at Deputy Commissioner office.

Earlier, he will speak to the importance of the institution and its importance for the poor sections of the society in a seminar with teachers and students at Punjab College .

The masses were requested to get benefit of the facility of the department and register their complaints.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Poor Punjab Visit Vehari Court

Recent Stories

Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap

Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul ..

Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General

2 minutes ago
 PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar t ..

PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex

2 minutes ago
 Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperatio ..

Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..

2 minutes ago
 Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his t ..

Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial

3 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khy ..

KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5 minutes ago
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperatio ..

Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..

2 minutes ago
 4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis cham ..

4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins

2 minutes ago
 Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the po ..

Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool

2 minutes ago
 Free, responsible media essential for democracy: L ..

Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister

2 minutes ago
 Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first spa ..

Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launc ..

2 minutes ago
 Liaquat University Hospital invites applications f ..

Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan