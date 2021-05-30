Incharge investigation suspended over detaining citizen illegally

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has suspended an Incharge investigation of Women police station on charge of detaining a citizen illegally.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Incharge Investigation Anam Liaqat had arrested a citizen illegally and detained him in the lockup.

After receiving compliant, the CPO ordered an inquiry and during initial inquiry the allegations were proved true.

CPO immediately suspended Incharge Investigation Anam Liaqat and directed SP Lyallpur Town to probe into the matter and take further departmental action against the said officer.